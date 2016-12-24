Pages Navigation Menu

Emulate Fayose, protect your people – Pastor Adeboye charges governors

Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has admonished state governors in the country to emulate their Ekiti State counterpart, Mr Ayodele Fayose, in standing up for and protecting the interest of their people. He stated this in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday at the palace of Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba […]

