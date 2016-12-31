END ROAD! Two Notorious Armed Robbers Killed by Policemen In Ibadan

Two members of a suspected armed robbery gang which invaded some areas in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday were killed during an exchange of gunfire with policemen.

The gang members also killed a police sergeant, simply identified as Solomon, attached to Ogbere Police Station and injured a private guard during their robbery operations before their encounter with the police.

Briefing journalists on the incident at Agugu Police Station yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Superintendent of Police Adekunle Ajisebutu, said that the eight-man robbery gang invaded residences in some areas of the capital city and robbed the occupants of their valuables.

According to the PPRO, “at about 2.30a.m., today (yesterday) Friday, December 30, a notorious gang of dare-devil armed robbers numbering about eight invaded Ogbere Keyinsi, Itamerin and other areas of Ibadan for robbery operations, during which a police sergeant was killed. The same gang also shot a private security guard, later identified simply as Damilare. He is currently in the hospital as he was critically injured.

“The police responded to a distress call and engaged the armed robbers. In the course of an exchange of fire, two members of the criminal gang were shot and fatally injured. They died shortly afterwards. Items recovered from them include two locally-made pistols, three cutlasses, some cartridges, iron cutter and criminal charms.”

The PPRO also said that one of the suspects disclosed his name as Tunde Ahmed, aged 28, before he gave up the ghost.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Sam Adegbuyi expresses his appreciation to members of the public for the wonderful cooperation they have given this command through the release of useful information. He assured the people of the state of adequate security of their lives and property,” Ajisebutu stated.

One of the victims who spoke with Saturday Tribune under the condition of anonymity said: The armed robbers came my parents’ apartment at Gongosi area of Itamerin Community, Ibadan at almost 3a.m today (Friday). They cut the burglary proof and entered through the window. They knocked at the window of mother’s room where I slept. They asked us to open the door, announcing themselves as armed robbers who came to visit us. They warned us not to make noise.

“My mother and I woke my dad and my brother up and then opened the door for them. Three of them came in and each of them had a gun and a cutlass. They told us: “Awa gbowo odun wa ni o” (We are here to collect cash gift for the season). We told them we didn’t have money and they threatened to kill my younger brother and rape me.

“Because of the threat, my brother brought out the N30,000 I helped him to withdraw the previous day and gave them. My father gave them N5,000 and they took my mummy’s purse and emptied it of the cash therein. They also took my phone and my friend’s that we were charging. They left and went to the next building.”

The PPRO assured members of the public of safety, while urging them to continue to give information that would help the police in arresting criminals within the society.

He added that proper security arrangements such as intensive stop-and-search and aggressive vehicle patrol had been put in place, while operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) and Police Mobile Force (PMF) would be massively deployed to curb the activities of the hoodlums, in addition to the conventional policemen already on ground at Divisions and Area Commands.

He also warned criminal elements hibernating in the state to leave or else they would be arrested and prosecuted.