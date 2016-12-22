End the Year with Laughter with Koffi, Gordons, McMorris & more at Laffta Therapy | Saturday, December 24th

Get in here guys – Stand a chance to win a free ticket to attend Laffta Therapy with a friend. Simply fill this form www.goo.gl/Qxissz NOW and answer the question asked correctly. First 10 to answer correctly Wins! End the year on a laughing note. Hangout with Koffi, Gordons, McMorris, Kenny Blaq, Still Ringing, Hilary Jackson, Sheyizy and much more on December […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

