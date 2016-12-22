Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

End the Year with Laughter with Koffi, Gordons, McMorris & more at Laffta Therapy | Saturday, December 24th

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Get in here guys – Stand a chance to win a free ticket to attend Laffta Therapy with a friend. Simply fill this form www.goo.gl/Qxissz NOW and answer the question asked correctly. First 10 to answer correctly Wins! End the year on a laughing note. Hangout with Koffi, Gordons, McMorris, Kenny Blaq, Still Ringing, Hilary Jackson, Sheyizy and much more on December […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.