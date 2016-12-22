End the Year with Laughter with Koffi, Gordons, McMorris & more at Laffta Therapy | Saturday, December 24th
Get in here guys – Stand a chance to win a free ticket to attend Laffta Therapy with a friend. Simply fill this form www.goo.gl/Qxissz NOW and answer the question asked correctly. First 10 to answer correctly Wins! End the year on a laughing note. Hangout with Koffi, Gordons, McMorris, Kenny Blaq, Still Ringing, Hilary Jackson, Sheyizy and much more on December […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG