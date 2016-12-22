Enelamah joins World Economic Forum Stewardship Board

Okechukwu Enelemah, Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment has joined the Stewardship Board of the World Economic Forum (WEF) System Initiative on Shaping the Future of International Trade and Investment.

Announcing this development through a Statement issued Wednesday, Constance Ikokwu, the Minister’s Strategic Communications Adviser, said Enelamah was invited last month to join the board which meets twice yearly, each comprising 20-40 global leaders drawn from the public and private sectors

She explained stated that the board members are expected to provide leadership on selected issues. “The Role of the Stewardship Board is to guide the work of the System Initiative, take stock of the state of public-private cooperation on the issue at hand and explore collectively how cooperation can be strengthened.”

WEF according to the statement believes that “the Fourth Industrial Revolution is transforming the way we live, which necessitates a wider set of actors, experts and resourcefulness to make progress.” Adding that emphasis is being placed on a set of major issues called System Initiative, in which multi-stakeholder collaboration is required

“By design, each System Initiative focuses on specific issues, while engaging a cross section of WEF’s interested business and no-business constituents

“Furthermore, it said that the Stewardship Board “are the only platforms where such high-level exchange about opportunities to strengthen collaboration between public and private partners on these critical issues occurs on an ongoing basis,” the statement read.

Enelamah, in accepting the invitation expressed the opinion that the initiative is timely in a global economy undergoing rapid and dynamic transformation, accentuated by the Fourth Industrial Revolution as earlier noted.

“The changes underway pose challenges accompanied, nonetheless, with an abundance of opportunities.I share your views that progress in this area will benefit, hugely from a range of stakeholder consultations that cut across the public and private sectors. I am pleased to join in the efforts that you are steering,” Enelamah said.

