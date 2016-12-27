English Football League results — collated
UPDATES
Collated English Football League results on Tuesday:
Championship
Brighton 3 QPR 0
Derby 1 Birmingham 0
Played Monday
Aston Villa 2 Burton 1
Barnsley 2 Blackburn 0
Brentford 2 Cardiff 2
Huddersfield 2 Nottingham Forest 1
Ipswich 0 Fulham 2
Newcastle 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1
Preston 1 Leeds 4
Reading 3 Norwich 1
Rotherham 3 Wigan 2
Wolves 3 Bristol City 2
The post English Football League results — collated appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG