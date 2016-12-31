English Football League tables

English Football League tables after Friday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Championship

Newcastle 24 17 1 6 48 19 52

Brighton 23 15 6 2 38 14 51

Reading 23 13 4 6 33 30 43

Leeds 24 13 3 8 31 24 42

Huddersfield 23 13 3 7 28 27 42

Sheffield Wednesday 23 12 4 7 27 23 40

Derby 23 11 6 6 24 15 39

Fulham 23 9 9 5 40 28 36

Aston Villa 24 8 11 5 26 23 35

Barnsley 23 10 4 9 40 35 34

Birmingham 23 9 7 7 27 30 34

Norwich 23 10 3 10 38 37 33

Preston 23 9 5 9 31 31 32

Ipswich 24 8 7 9 24 27 31

Brentford 23 8 5 10 29 30 29

Wolves 23 7 7 9 31 32 28

Bristol City 24 8 3 13 31 32 27

Nottingham Forest 24 7 5 12 37 44 26

Burton 24 6 7 11 26 33 25

Cardiff 23 6 6 11 26 38 24

QPR 23 6 5 12 20 34 23

Blackburn 23 5 5 13 27 39 20

Wigan 23 4 6 13 20 30 18

Rotherham 24 3 4 17 25 52 13

League One

Scunthorpe 23 14 6 3 46 20 48

Sheff Utd 23 14 5 4 42 23 47

Bolton 23 14 4 5 30 14 46

Rochdale 24 13 3 8 38 30 42

Bradford 23 9 11 3 28 19 38

Southend 23 10 7 6 34 28 37

Millwall 24 11 4 9 39 37 37

Peterborough 22 10 6 6 36 24 36

Fleetwood 23 9 7 7 34 28 34

Bristol Rovers 23 9 6 8 37 40 33

AFC Wimbledon 23 8 8 7 34 28 32

Charlton 23 7 10 6 28 24 31

Northampton 23 8 6 9 34 33 30

Oxford 23 8 6 9 28 28 30

Walsall 23 7 9 7 26 31 30

Gillingham 24 8 6 10 32 39 30

Port Vale 24 8 6 10 27 37 30

Milton Keynes Dons 24 7 6 11 29 34 27

Swindon 24 6 6 12 24 38 24

Bury 23 6 3 14 32 45 21

Shrewsbury 24 5 6 13 24 38 21

Chesterfield 24 6 3 15 27 43 21

Coventry 23 4 7 12 20 34 19

Oldham 22 3 9 10 12 26 18

League Two

Doncaster 22 14 3 5 44 30 45

Plymouth 22 14 3 5 35 24 45

Carlisle 22 11 10 1 41 26 43

Portsmouth 23 11 6 6 36 22 39

Wycombe 23 11 5 7 30 25 38

Luton 22 9 8 5 31 20 35

Cambridge 22 10 4 8 30 25 34

Blackpool 22 9 6 7 36 24 33

Barnet 22 8 9 5 31 30 33

Colchester 22 8 6 8 30 27 30

Stevenage 22 9 3 10 33 34 30

Yeovil 23 8 6 9 25 26 30

Grimsby 22 8 5 9 29 27 29

Crawley 22 8 5 9 28 36 29

Exeter 22 8 3 11 25 26 27

Crewe 22 6 9 7 24 30 27

Mansfield 22 6 8 8 21 28 26

Morecambe 22 8 2 12 27 41 26

Hartlepool 23 6 8 9 31 40 26

Leyton Orient 22 7 3 12 25 29 24

Notts County 22 6 4 12 25 37 22

Accrington 22 5 6 11 20 29 21

Cheltenham 23 4 9 10 24 35 21

Newport 21 4 5 12 25 35 17

The post English Football League tables appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

