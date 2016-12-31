English Football League tables updated

English Football League tables after Saturday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Championship

Newcastle 24 17 1 6 48 19 52

Brighton 23 15 6 2 38 14 51

Reading 23 13 4 6 33 30 43

Huddersfield 24 13 4 7 29 28 43

Leeds 24 13 3 8 31 24 42

Sheffield Wednesday 24 12 5 7 28 24 41

Derby 24 11 7 6 24 15 40

Fulham 23 9 9 5 40 28 36

Barnsley 24 10 5 9 42 37 35

Aston Villa 24 8 11 5 26 23 35

Birmingham 24 9 8 7 29 32 35

Norwich 24 10 4 10 38 37 34

Preston 24 9 6 9 32 32 33

Ipswich 24 8 7 9 24 27 31

Brentford 24 8 6 10 29 30 30

Wolves 24 7 7 10 32 34 28

Bristol City 24 8 3 13 31 32 27

Nottingham Forest 24 7 5 12 37 44 26

QPR 24 7 5 12 22 35 26

Burton 24 6 7 11 26 33 25

Cardiff 23 6 6 11 26 38 24

Blackburn 24 5 6 13 28 40 21

Wigan 24 4 7 13 20 30 19

Rotherham 24 3 4 17 25 52 13

League One

Sheffield Utd 24 15 5 4 43 23 50

Bolton 24 15 4 5 32 15 49

Scunthorpe 24 14 6 4 47 22 48

Rochdale 24 13 3 8 38 30 42

Bradford 24 9 12 3 29 20 39

Southend 24 10 8 6 35 29 38

Peterborough 23 10 7 6 37 25 37

Fleetwood 24 10 7 7 35 28 37

Millwall 24 11 4 9 39 37 37

Bristol Rovers 24 10 6 8 39 40 36

AFC Wimbledon 24 8 8 8 34 30 32

Charlton 24 7 11 6 29 25 32

Oxford 24 8 7 9 28 28 31

Walsall 24 7 10 7 26 31 31

Northampton 24 8 6 10 34 34 30

Gillingham 24 8 6 10 32 39 30

Port Vale 24 8 6 10 27 37 30

Milton Keynes Dons 24 7 6 11 29 34 27

Swindon 24 6 6 12 24 38 24

Bury 24 6 4 14 33 46 22

Shrewsbury 24 5 6 13 24 38 21

Chesterfield 24 6 3 15 27 43 21

Coventry 24 4 8 12 21 35 20

Oldham 23 3 9 11 12 27 18

League Two

Plymouth 23 15 3 5 37 24 48

Carlisle 23 12 10 1 44 28 46

Doncaster 23 14 4 5 45 31 46

Portsmouth 23 11 6 6 36 22 39

Luton 23 10 8 5 34 21 38

Wycombe 23 11 5 7 30 25 38

Cambridge 23 10 5 8 31 26 35

Blackpool 23 9 7 7 36 24 34

Colchester 23 9 6 8 34 29 33

Barnet 23 8 9 6 32 33 33

Exeter 23 9 3 11 29 27 30

Grimsby 23 8 6 9 29 27 30

Yeovil 23 8 6 9 25 26 30

Stevenage 23 9 3 11 35 38 30

Crawley 23 8 5 10 28 38 29

Crewe 23 6 9 8 24 31 27

Mansfield 23 6 9 8 22 29 27

Hartlepool 23 6 8 9 31 40 26

Morecambe 22 8 2 12 27 41 26

Leyton Orient 23 7 4 12 26 30 25

Accrington 23 6 6 11 21 29 24

Notts County 23 6 4 13 27 40 22

Cheltenham 23 4 9 10 24 35 21

Newport 22 4 5 13 26 39 17

