English Premier League results

English Premier League results on Saturday:

Burnley 4 (Gray 31, 51, 53, Barnes 67-pen) Sunderland 1 (Defoe 71)

Chelsea 4 (Cahill 34, Willian 57, 65, Costa 85) Stoke 2 (Martins Indi 46, Crouch 64)

Leicester 1 (Slimani 20) West Ham 0

Manchester United 2 (Martial 85, Pogba 86) Middlesbrough 1 (Leadbitter 67)

Southampton 1 (Long 41) West Brom 2 (Phillips 43, Robson-Kanu 50)

Swansea 0 Bournemouth 3 (Afobe 25, Fraser 45+1, King 88)

Playing later

Liverpool v Manchester City (1730 GMT)

Played Friday

Hull 2 (Dawson 6, Snodgrass 64) Everton 2 (Marshall 45+1-og, Barkley 84)

Playing Sunday

Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1600 GMT), Watford v Tottenham (1330 GMT)

