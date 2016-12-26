Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Sports

English Premier League table ahead of Monday’s Boxing Day matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Chelsea 17 14 1 2 35 11 43

Liverpool 17 11 4 2 41 20 37

Man City 17 11 3 3 36 20 36

Arsenal 17 10 4 3 38 19 34

Tottenham 17 9 6 2 29 12 33

Man Utd 17 8 6 3 24 17 30

Southampton 17 6 6 5 17 16 24

West Brom 17 6 5 6 23 21 23

Everton 17 6 5 6 21 21 23

Bournemouth 17 6 3 8 23 28 21

Stoke 17 5 6 6 19 24 21

Watford 17 6 3 8 21 29 21

West Ham 17 5 4 8 19 31 19

Middlesbrough 17 4 6 7 16 19 18

Leicester 17 4 5 8 23 29 17

Burnley 17 5 2 10 16 28 17

Crystal Palace 17 4 3 10 28 32 15

Sunderland 17 4 2 11 15 28 14

Swansea 17 3 3 11 20 37 12

Hull 17 3 3 11 14 36 12

