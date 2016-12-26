English Premier League table – 1st update

English Premier League table after Monday’s 1500GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Chelsea 18 15 1 2 38 11 46

Liverpool 17 11 4 2 41 20 37

Arsenal 18 11 4 3 39 19 37

Man City 17 11 3 3 36 20 36

Tottenham 17 9 6 2 29 12 33

Man Utd 18 9 6 3 27 18 33

Everton 18 7 5 6 23 21 26

Southampton 17 6 6 5 17 16 24

West Brom 18 6 5 7 23 22 23

Watford 18 6 4 8 22 30 22

West Ham 18 6 4 8 23 32 22

Stoke 17 5 6 6 19 24 21

Bournemouth 18 6 3 9 23 31 21

Burnley 18 6 2 10 17 28 20

Middlesbrough 18 4 6 8 16 20 18

Leicester 18 4 5 9 23 31 17

Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29 33 16

Sunderland 18 4 2 12 16 31 14

Swansea 18 3 3 12 21 41 12

Hull 17 3 3 11 14 36 12

