English Premier League table – 1st update
English Premier League table after Monday’s 1500GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Chelsea 18 15 1 2 38 11 46
Liverpool 17 11 4 2 41 20 37
Arsenal 18 11 4 3 39 19 37
Man City 17 11 3 3 36 20 36
Tottenham 17 9 6 2 29 12 33
Man Utd 18 9 6 3 27 18 33
Everton 18 7 5 6 23 21 26
Southampton 17 6 6 5 17 16 24
West Brom 18 6 5 7 23 22 23
Watford 18 6 4 8 22 30 22
West Ham 18 6 4 8 23 32 22
Stoke 17 5 6 6 19 24 21
Bournemouth 18 6 3 9 23 31 21
Burnley 18 6 2 10 17 28 20
Middlesbrough 18 4 6 8 16 20 18
Leicester 18 4 5 9 23 31 17
Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29 33 16
Sunderland 18 4 2 12 16 31 14
Swansea 18 3 3 12 21 41 12
Hull 17 3 3 11 14 36 12
