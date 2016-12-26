Pages Navigation Menu

English Singer & Songwriter George Michael Passes away “peacefully at home” aged 53

English singer, songwriter and record producer Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou popularly known has George Michael has passed on at the age of 53. “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

