Enrique Won’t Open Up On His Barcelona Future

Luis Enrique, head coach at Barcelona is not shedding any light on his future at Camp Nou, as his contract is soon to expire.

The former Celta Vigo coach has a contract that’ll expire at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, but doesn’t appear close to renewing.

Enrique has been in charge for two seasons and has won Copa del Rey and Liga doubles both seasons, winning the UCL in his 2014-15, and while the 46-year-old is happy at Camp Nou, there is a lot to consider before he recommits.

“I have no doubt that I’m at the best team, with the best club, with the best players, in my house and with my family, winning things and being very involved,” Luis Enrique told Barca TV.

“But there is also one thing about this job that is very hard, it costs me a lot and it’s a negative that I have to factor in when considering the next few seasons.”

“I am aware that I am either here [with Barcelona] or nowhere. I have time and the club will stand by me.”

Barca are second in the table, three points adrift of leaders and bitter rivals Real Madrid heading into the mid-season break.

