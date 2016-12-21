Enugu Assembly orders closure of livestock market over death of policeman – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Enugu Assembly orders closure of livestock market over death of policeman

Enugu Assembly orders closure of livestock market over death of policeman
The Enugu State House of Assembly on Wednesday ordered that the new Enugu Artisan Livestock Market be shut over the killing of a policeman. The Assembly, during its plenary, unanimously expressed shock and disbelief at the level of criminality in the …
