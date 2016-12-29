Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Enugu State University Of Technology 2016/2017 Notice To New Students On Registration.

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Education, News | 0 comments

The University Community will recall that academic activities for 2016/2017 academic year commenced on Monday 10th October, 2016. In view of the foregoing, all continuing students are expected to have registered their courses after paying the appropriate fees for the academic year into the designated banks. For purposes of clarity, students that fail to register …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Enugu State University Of Technology 2016/2017 Notice To New Students On Registration. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.