Enyeama Misses In World’s Best Goalkeepers List

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has not been named among the top 13 goalkeepers in the world for 2016 by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics.

The IFFHS world’s best goalkeeper is a football award given annually since 1987 with votes cast by IFFHS’s editorial staff as well as experts from different continents and the Lille of France save hands was not included among the crème of shot stoppers in the world for year 2016 by the IFFHS.

In April, the 33-year-old finished in sixth place among the top 10 goalkeepers in Europe for the 2015/16 season by the Swiss-based CIES Football Observatory.

Germany’s and Bayern München’s Manuel Neuer won his fourth successive IFFHS crown as The World’s Best Goalkeeper for 2016 with a convincing victory in this year’s poll.

Neuer, on 156 points, was a comfortable 65 points ahead of runner-up Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) on 91, with Sporting Portugal and Portugal’s keeper Rui Patrizio collecting 50 to finish third.

