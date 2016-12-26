EP Review: Ireti – Moelogo

Ireti is the 2016 EP released by up and coming British Nigerian Afro pop artiste Moelogo. Limited to a slight 4 tracks, Ireti (Yoruba for hope) packs all of its power in its brevity.

From London to Lagos, Moelogo’s sound carries with it elements of his influences;- Afrobeat, trap, dancehall, R&B, pop,- and the adventurer in him is just as likely to incorporate Afrobeat elements in the disc as he is to pepper his sound with the grime and crunk of the UK underground scene.

Little wonder that in 2015, Moelogo who has a background in school choir, was nominated both for ‘Best African Act’ at the MOBO Awards, and ‘Diaspora Artist of the Year’ at the NEA Awards.

Ireti is sharp, sweet and goes straight to the point. No dilly dallying around here. Plenty Plenty is an uptempo love song that could have been trifling but is handled with a certain level of professionalism that elevates it above its humble origins.

Moelogo, who was born Mohammed Animashaun speaks English and its Pidgin variant, capably with smatterings of Yoruba.

Moelogo invites producer, P2J who has worked with Trey Songz in the past and the result of their union is Some say, a gospel number that has one foot in church and the other in the clubs.

My City is more rooted in the ways of the world and Moelogo expends his considerable vocal abilities on convincing a lady love of joining him on a tour of an urban landscape (think Peckham) that is very familiar to him.

The title track is a soulful pseudo gospel stunner that could catch fire and find massive audiences if publicised properly.

Matter of fact, the development and slick production of the entire EP points towards an undeniable mainstream appeal somewhere in Moelogo’s future. It would be hopelessly immature, not to mention, pointedly naïve to judge a singer on the strengths and weaknesses of five songs but sometimes in this business, first impressions are all you get.

Those who come to Moelogo’s music first via this solid EP will find themselves impressed by the bountiful talent and relative ease with which the artiste expresses himself so confidently. This is no niche sound and the artiste is no push over. The Ireti EP announces and then expresses itself confidently.

Listen to the full EP: 360Downloads: Moelogo – Ìréti EP

