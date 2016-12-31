EPL’s up to Chelsea to lose, Wenger declares

Arsenal coach, Arsene Wenger has declared that it will be impossible to catch Chelsea, if they continue with their current winning streak.

Asked if Chelsea’s winning run of 12 games made their two defeats all the more frustrating, Wenger told Sky Sports: “If you had lived with me for three days after the Man City game, you would have understood, and not have asked that question in fact, because I was absolutely desperate after these two games.

“Of course [Chelsea’s run brings more pressure]. Every time you drop points you are in danger. Secondly, you hope that somebody would stop them soon, because if they win all their games until the end of the season, nobody can catch them.

“I will say what we usually say in England; it’s theirs to lose now. But the only way we can keep as close as possible is to focus on performances and come back to a consistent way.”

After two defeats, Arsenal bounced back to form quickly with a narrow 1-0 win over West Brom, thanks to Olivier Giroud’s late finish.

The Frenchman has found first-team opportunities harder to come by this season, and Wenger revealed that although Giroud accepts his role in the team, he doesn’t always take it well.

“For me in my head he is a regular player, in his head he is a regular player, so when he doesn’t play of course he is frustrated, but if he can still help the squad.

“He has different qualities from other strikers, and he has shown that again against West Brom that he is a fighter, a winner, and he uses his body well to bring other people in, and sometimes with his feet, sometimes with his head.”

