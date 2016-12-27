ERA/FoEN: UN is right, govt must fund water sanitation in Lagos – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
ERA/FoEN: UN is right, govt must fund water sanitation in Lagos
TheCable
The Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) has commended the recent statement by Leo Heller, the UN special rapporteur on the human rights to water and sanitation. Heller had initially described the 2017 budget proposal for …
UN expert faults Lagos government on PPP in water sector
