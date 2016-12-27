Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ERA/FoEN: UN is right, govt must fund water sanitation in Lagos – TheCable

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


TheCable

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
ERA/FoEN: UN is right, govt must fund water sanitation in Lagos
TheCable
The Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) has commended the recent statement by Leo Heller, the UN special rapporteur on the human rights to water and sanitation. Heller had initially described the 2017 budget proposal for …
UN expert faults Lagos government on PPP in water sectorGuardian

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.