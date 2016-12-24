Erga & Associates Appoints Israeli Firm as Agent

Erga & Associates (Nigeria) Ltd, the firm that has been very active with medical tourism since 1996, has announced its readiness to continue to raise the bar, by appointing Clalit, Israel’s largest healthcare network, as its agent.

Clalit, said to be second only to the Israeli government, boasts 14 hospitals and well over 1,400 clinics and health facilities providing quality care to the special needs of patients and their families.

A key figure in Erga, Mr. Yoram Raveh, who said Israel boasts of a large number of advanced hospitals known in the world, like Rabin Medical Center and others, urged Nigerian patients to avail themselves of the opportunity to receive medical treatment.

Raveh said: “A tourist from Nigeria now has a choice of health holiday in Israel. The medical surgeons have gained reputation as one of world’s best and people all over the world are eager to avail Israeli medical experience.”

Tour operators around the world like Raveh have discovered that they could package a holiday and still cater for medical needs of customers. It is a booming business.

He said the initiatives were already showing results: “We take care of a lot of Nigerian patients, send them to Israel for medical treatment, and ensure we take them to Dead Sea for quick recuperation if they like.

Clalit has a special department for tourists, to be treated in Israel. Every year, over 30, 000 tourists come to Israel for medical treatment.”

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

