Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Eschew violence, serve your creator in truth, faith – Ex-militant charges Niger Delta Youth

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A, has charged the youth population of Niger Delta, South-South Nigeria to eschew all forms of violence and serve God in truth and faith noting that except the youth turn truthfully to God in the pursuit of good governance that could bring the desired development in the region […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Eschew violence, serve your creator in truth, faith – Ex-militant charges Niger Delta Youth appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.