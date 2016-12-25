Esin: AFCON Miss Sad, Eagles Must Qualify For Russia 2018 – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Esin: AFCON Miss Sad, Eagles Must Qualify For Russia 2018
Complete Sports Nigeria
Former Nigeria international, Etim Esin, says the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations billed for January in Gabon is a missed opportunity for the players, reports Completesportsnigeria.com. The Eagles finished second to Egypt …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG