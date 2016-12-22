eThekwini Mayor and outgoing city manager deny tensions between them – Zimbabwe Star
|
Zimbabwe Star
|
eThekwini Mayor and outgoing city manager deny tensions between them
Zimbabwe Star
Durban – EThekwini Mayor, Zandile Gumede, and outgoing city manager, Sibusiso Sithole, have denied that there were tensions between them, the city said in a statement. During a joint media briefing at the Durban City Hall on Thursday, Gumede said …
Durban city boss asked to leave… 9 days before his contract expires
D-day for eThekwini municipal manager
Mayor dismisses tension claims
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG