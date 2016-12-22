Pages Navigation Menu

eThekwini Mayor and outgoing city manager deny tensions between them

Zimbabwe Star

eThekwini Mayor and outgoing city manager deny tensions between them
Zimbabwe Star
Durban – EThekwini Mayor, Zandile Gumede, and outgoing city manager, Sibusiso Sithole, have denied that there were tensions between them, the city said in a statement. During a joint media briefing at the Durban City Hall on Thursday, Gumede said …
