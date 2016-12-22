Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Backs Down From Resistance

Key Highlights ETH price after correcting higher towards $7.80 against the US Dollar found sellers and traded lower. The downside move was prevented by a bullish trend line formed on the hourly chart (data feed via SimpleFX) of ETH/USD. The price may continue to struggle since there is a lot of selling pressure examined. Ethereum … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Backs Down From Resistance

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Backs Down From Resistance appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

