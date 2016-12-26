Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Facing Imp Resistance

Key Highlights ETH price after declining towards the $6.83 level against US Dollar stated correcting higher. There is a major resistance area near a bearish trend line on the hourly chart (data feed via SimpleFX) of ETH/USD at $7.20. As long as the pair is below the highlighted resistance area, it won’t be easy for … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Facing Imp Resistance

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Facing Imp Resistance appeared first on NEWSBTC.

