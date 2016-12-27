Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Recovery Attempt
Key Highlights ETH price is showing a few positive signs against US Dollar, but still a long way to go. Yesterday’s highlighted bearish trend line on the hourly chart (data feed via SimpleFX) of ETH/USD was broken, but there was no momentum. The price has also moved above the 100 hourly simple moving average, but … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Recovery Attempt
The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Recovery Attempt appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG