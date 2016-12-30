Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – Looking To Buy ETH/USD?

Key Highlights ETH price continued its upside move against the US dollar, and traded above the $8.20 level. There is a bullish trend line formed on the hourly chart (data feed via SimpleFX) of ETH/USD, which is acting as a support near $8.15-10. One may consider buying dips as long as the price is above … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – Looking To Buy ETH/USD?

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – Looking To Buy ETH/USD? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

