Ethiopian Airlines to enter Indonesian aviation market in 2017

Africa’s largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines, on Wednesday announced its plans start scheduled flight services to Jakarta, the Indonesian, in June 2017.

According to a statement released on behalf of Ethiopian Airlines by Jedidah Promotions, a travel consulting group, the African aviation giant, will be using the ultra-modern Boeing 787-800 to link up its numerous customers with Jakarta, which is Indonesia’s economic, cultural and political center.

Indonesia, which is made up over more than 13,000 islands is the 4th most populous country in the world and, with this new service, Ethiopian Airlines will be rendering service to all five of the most populous countries on earth.



Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline, registering an average growth of 25 percent in the past seven years.

“As the fastest growing airline in Africa, Ethiopian is pleased to offer the opportunity to business people as well as tourists to explore Jakarta’s potential both for investment and leisure. This move will further increase our presence in Asia, connecting Africa to the Asia region and in turn strengthening the tourism and trade ties between the peoples of Africa and Asia,” said Tewolde GebreMariam, who is the Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines.

According to him, Ethiopian Airlines is working very hard to connect Africa with the major trading centers of the world and Jakarta, Indonesia is one of them.

“Moreover, pilgrims and the West African community residing in Indonesia will be enjoying hassle-free connections to Ethiopian’s vast African network via its hub at Addis Ababa,” said GebreMariam.

Ethiopian is touted by its management as a global carrier that operates the youngest and the most modern fleet on the African continent, with an average aircraft age of less than 5 years, serving more than 90 international destinations across 5 continents through over 240 daily departures.



The company is the fastest growing Airline in Africa and, in its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.



Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network, operating the youngest and most modern fleet to 95 international destinations across five continents.

Its fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter and Bombardier Q-400 double cabin. It is also the first airline in Africa to own and operate these categories of aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025, which it projects to see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers, including the Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline, the Ethiopian International Passenger Airline, Ethiopian Cargo and the Ethiopian MRO.

Others are the Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services, and the Ethiopian Aviation Academy and the Ethiopian Ground Service.

