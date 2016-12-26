Pages Navigation Menu

Ethiopian State pledge not to harm rights of Nile Basin countries – Coastweek

Egypt Independent

Ethiopian State pledge not to harm rights of Nile Basin countries
Coastweek
KHARTOUM Sudan (Xinhua) — Ethiopia on Sunday reiterated its commitment not to harm the rights of any Nile Basin countries, calling for optimal use of the Nile water. Ethiopia's minister of foreign affairs, Workneh Gebeyehu, also underscored at a press …
Ethiopian FM: Opposing Groups are Working in Egypt, Authorities yet to CommentAsharq Al-awsat English
Ethiopia says dialogue with Egypt the only way to resolve conflict over Nile damMiddle East Monitor

