Ethiopia’s mass release of ‘detainees’ excites top US officials, call for more
Samantha Power, the United States (US) ambassador to the United Nations (UN) has described as ‘‘encouraging news,’‘ the recent release of political prisoners by Ethiopia. Ethiopian authorities earlier this week disclosed the release of some 9,800 people detained under the current state of emergency. Local media reports that a number of politicians and media personalities…
