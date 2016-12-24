Pages Navigation Menu

Etisalat Delights Customers with “Green Xmas Offer”

In celebration of the festive period, Etisalat Nigeria has unveiled a new yuletide offer that will enable customers on the network enjoy a wide range of mouth-watering offerings and gift items. The Etisalat “Green Xmas Offer” is for existing and prospective customers on the network, and can be accessed upon the purchase of a smartphone […]

