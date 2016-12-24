Etisalat, Gionee Introduce IoT Ready Smartphone Device

Etisalat Nigeria and Gionee have Introduced the latest device, Gionee M6 Internet of Things (IoT) ready smartphone which can perform several functions including remotely controlling fridges, television sets, and other home electronics.

Speaking at the device unveiling in Lagos, Mr. Somoye Habeeb, marketing director (Gionee Nigeria) said “For the smartphone world, it is the best of times, as it is the time of bests. The Gionee M6 is a fresh evolution of the Gionee species that promises to raise the smartphone experience to newborn dimensions with a powerful battery, security chips and speed like never before.

“As smartphone increasingly become an integral part of our lives, the importance of mobile security grows increasingly paramount. Think about how much of our life is stored in that little device- private conversations and photos with loved ones; financial and employment information, detailed records of our daily habits. It is pretty scary, right? That is why Gionee makes mobile security the biggest priority with its newest smartphone, the M6 ‘the world’s safest smartphone’”.

He said that Gionee’s drive to provide extra security for smartphone is not entirely an altruistic one- part of this direction is to distinguish the M6 from the flood of new Android phones in the market, many of which are very excellent devices.

“But for those of you who really are constantly concerned about the threat of cybercrimes, Gionee M6 will ease your concerns”, Habeeb said.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Idowu Adesokan, head, High Value and Mass Market segment, Etisalat Nigeria, said that the network had launched mobile fourth generation long term evolution (4G LTE) service into the Nigerian market, offering the customers increased access to high speed data and quality voice services real time.

With the new technology and Gionee M6 device, he said that the customers will enjoy efficient broadband internet and uninterrupted connectivity to increase access to online streaming and ultra-high definition videos.

“Unlike others, our customers do not have to go through the inconveniences of executing a SIM swap before they can enjoy 4G LTE since all Etisalat SIMs are already LTE enabled. Etisalat’s 4G LTE network supports the widest range of LTE devices so many subscribers can immediately enjoy the benefits of LTE, this is what birth this partnership,” he said.

Speaking, specifically about Gionee M6 device, Habeeb said, “Everybody needs space and speed and Gionee M6 can afford you plenty. Its internal memory is a whopping 64GB ROM which can store more of your files, music, games and movies. The M6 also has a 4GB RAM. So, you see? Like speed, like never before. You can open more apps at the same time with the support of Etisalat (4G LTE) services.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

