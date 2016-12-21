Pages Navigation Menu

EU to boost border checks on cash, gold to tackle ”terrorism financing”

Posted on Dec 21, 2016

The European Commission on Wednesday, proposed tightening controls on cash and precious metals transfers from outside the EU, in a bid to shut down one route for funding of militant attacks on the continent. The move follows Monday’s attack on a Christmas market in Berlin, where 12 people were killed as a truck ploughed into a…

