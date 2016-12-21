EU to boost border checks on cash, gold to tackle ”terrorism financing”
The European Commission on Wednesday, proposed tightening controls on cash and precious metals transfers from outside the EU, in a bid to shut down one route for funding of militant attacks on the continent. The move follows Monday’s attack on a Christmas market in Berlin, where 12 people were killed as a truck ploughed into a…
