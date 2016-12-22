Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EU to fund repatriation programmes of Nigerian migrants

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

African migrants stranded on a boat comi

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“The programme will also act to certain extent as disincentive for them (illegal migrants) to undertake this…”

The post EU to fund repatriation programmes of Nigerian migrants appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.