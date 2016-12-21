European Commission Proposes To Confiscate Cash and Precious Metals From People Entering The EU

The European Commission is proposing some new guidelines to introduce cash control and precious metal transfers from outside the EU. This news comes on the heels of the recent militant attack in Berlin, leaving a dozen people dead. But is restricting cash and precious metal belongings the right way to go, or will it only … Continue reading European Commission Proposes To Confiscate Cash and Precious Metals From People Entering The EU

The post European Commission Proposes To Confiscate Cash and Precious Metals From People Entering The EU appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

