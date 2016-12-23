Pages Navigation Menu

Trump vows nuclear expansion, warns of ‘alternate path’ – Daily Mail

Posted on Dec 23, 2016


Trump vows nuclear expansion, warns of 'alternate path'
Daily Mail
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has stepped away from his typically tempered view of U.S.-Russia relations, vowing to expand America's nuclear capabilities while warning that the two global powers should restore …
