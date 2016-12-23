Trump vows nuclear expansion, warns of ‘alternate path’ – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Trump vows nuclear expansion, warns of 'alternate path'
Daily Mail
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has stepped away from his typically tempered view of U.S.-Russia relations, vowing to expand America's nuclear capabilities while warning that the two global powers should restore …
Trump, Promising Arms Race, Could Set World on Uncertain Path
Trump welcomes 'nice' letter from Putin after nuclear vow
Is Donald Trump a Traitor?
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG