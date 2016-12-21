Evacuation of civilians from east Aleppo resumes after hold-up- UN

Aid Agencies on Wednesday said buses carrying evacuees started leaving the last rebel-held enclave of Syria’s Aleppo again, raising hopes that a last minute hold-up had been resolved. Civilians had been waiting in freezing temperatures since plans to get them out of the war-battered city hit problems on Tuesday. Sixty buses were stuck there, a…

