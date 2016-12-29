Pages Navigation Menu

Events This Weekend 2016 Christmas Edition – Week Five

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Hello BellaNaijarians! Welcome to the last month of the year! Whoop! Whoop! Here’s the list of the exciting events happening this weekend, as well as those for the rest of the year. ** Eastern Heartland Fashion Week! Date: Tuesday – Thursday December 27 – 29 2016 Time: 6PM (Thursday) Venue: IMO concord Hotel also on the 29th. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

