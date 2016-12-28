Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Everton aiming to complete £10 million signing of Ademola Lookman

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Football, News | 0 comments

2edfe68100000578-3346462-image-a-2_1449253082324

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Lookman scored his seventh goal of the season in Charlton’s 1-0 win at MK Dons on Boxing Day.

The post Everton aiming to complete £10 million signing of Ademola Lookman appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.