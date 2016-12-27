Everything Is Wrong With Us In Leicester City – Claudio Ranieri

Title-winning coach, Claudio Ranieri has admitted that “everything is wrong” after Leicester City suffered a 2-0 loss to Everton on Boxing Day. The Premier League champions slumped to their second home league defeat of the year following second-half strikes from Kevin Mirallas and Romelu Lukaku. It left Ranieri’s men hovering just above the relegation zone…

