Everything you need to know about Givers Forum, registration and login

Givers forum (giversforum.net) is one of the top online money making Ponzi schemes in Nigeria just like MMM Nigeria, Ultimate Cycler, i-charity, crowd rising etc. With the increasing rate of new Ponzi schemes in Nigeria today, one can only imagine how long these schemes will trend on the web. The domain “giversforum.net” was registered on 17th October 2016 and it is already the 47th most visited site in Nigeria as today, this goes to show how popular givers forum has become and it is the 4th most popular ponzi scheme in Nigeria.

What is givers forum?

GIVERS FORUM is a community of givers, people who provide each other financial help on the principle of “Give, it shall be given unto you, good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over…” In GIVERS FORUM you don’t have to make contracts or pledge your property, there are no lenders and no debtors. Everything is very simple: one participant asks for help — another one helps.

The only thing that GIVERS FORUM demands from its participants is to be honest and kind to each other. You ask for financial help when you need it, you give financial help when you are able to do it.

Just like MMM Nigeria, there is no central account, where all the System money flows to (and where it can be easily stolen from). All the money is only in the bank accounts of the participants themselves! In a lot of thousand and million private accounts. Participants transfer to each other directly, without intermediaries! (What are they for? : HOUSING) In fact, GIVERS FORUM only regulates the process and makes available to members several affordable housing projects across the nation — nothing more.

So the System completely belongs to the people. No kidding! It is a real mutual aid fund where ordinary people help each other to fulfil one of the most important needs in life.

How givers forum works:

Anyone can become a member by registering FREE on their site www.giversforum.com

After successfully registering you log into your account known as Personal Office with the login details you registered with.

You declare the willingness to donate (“Provide Help”), after which your account will be rewarded with the same amount you pledged. Your money will start growing from the moment of offering the contribution at the rate of 10% per week with other bonuses (Calculation of reward occurs every day) This sum shows how much you can request for yourself after a week of making the pledge and paying out to the receiving participant.

Say you have announced willingness to assist with N100,000. You will be rewarded in your Private Office with N100,000. And it will immediately start growing! A week later, this N100,000 will become N110,000 and in a month, it becomes N140,000. Accordingly, you will be able to request assistance for N110,000 in the first week, N120,000 in the 2nd week, N130,000 in the 3rd week and N140,000 in the 4th week. All after your pledge might have been transferred and confirmed.

Request for providing help comes to you in your personal office. If you do not do it within 48 hours during the week and 96 hours on weekends, you will be removed from the system. (For ever and ever) and can’t register with the same name again.

Please note that the use of the words 10% a week cannot be considered as a yield or interest rate since the funds were given away in goodwill, we are not earning anything anywhere (we are a mutual-aid fund), it’s purely a reward for taking a risk to help a fellow participant.

Bonuses

Apart from weekly 10% reward, here are other ways members get rewarded in Givers Forum

Registration Bonus

When registering in the system, you get a onetime reward from N1,000 to N50,000 as a token of appreciation for stepping out to help humanity (Strictly for those who make pledges immediately).

Donations from 20,000 earns a reward of 1,000

Donations from 200,000 – earns a reward of 5,000

Donations from 500,000 – earns a reward of 10,000

Donations from 1,000,000 – earns a reward 20,000

Donations from 2,000,000 – earns a reward 50,000

Referral Bonus

Inviting new members into the Community is your additional contribution to its development. But nobody force the members of the Community to invite new participants. But at the same time, understanding that the GIVERS FORUM can’t exist without people, these bonuses motivate members to take an active position and spread the good news with their contacts.

1st generation – 10%

2nd generation – 5%

3rd generation – 3%

4th generation – 1%

Recommendations On Safe Participation In Givers Forum

GIVERS FORUM is the Community where people trust and help one another. That’s why it uses a principle — “only one account for one person”. Each participant has to have own bank account. The absence of multiple accounts (when one person registers in the system several times) — is the key to dynamic and sustainable development of the Community in the future. The one who creates multiple accounts, and in this way tries to obtain additional, not provided in the rules bonuses — deceives their colleagues and friends, and in the end — themselves. Such frauds will be blocked once and for all and immediately expelled from our community! We need only honest people in the community who change the world for the better!

If you haven’t violated the rules but your account has been blocked, you should write to the Admin attaching the photo or scan of ID in order to confirm your identity. You might have been suspected of unfair participation and automatically blocked by the system. The Admin has effective tools to determine whether the accounts belong to the same person or to different people. If you only have one account and you follow these recommendations, you do not need to worry. In an extreme case, even if you have been blocked (temporarily), but you have followed all the recommendations — you will be able to confirm your identity, your account will be unlocked, and the growth of your contributions won’t be affected. That’s why you should play fair, keep calm! We’re on your side and God on our Side!

BEGINNERS

If you are a beginner and still haven’t understood all functions of your Personal Office (PO) you can ask your upline to help you with your account. Never share your PO email & password. But in any case you do not give anyone the password of your PO. You have to follow these recommendations for your own safety.

The Community members should understand that the GIVERS FORUM recommendations defend the interests of the participants in order to ensure steady work and stable payments. In GIVERS FORUM, money is redistributed among the Community members only. Being honest is the main priority for the Community because GIVERS FORUM was created not for getting richer but to make financial relations between people fairer so that many more people can own their own houses and at least live above POVERTY LINE.

How to Join Givers Forum

If you decide to participate in GIVERS FORUM. How to do that? It is simple! Just go directly with this points.

Register on the website giversforum.com Enter the Personal Office (PO). There will be two big buttons: “Provide Help” and “Get Help”. If you want to put your money, so click “Provide Help” and point the sum of money, you would like to put in the System. The minimal sum is N5,000. You will get in the same moment the amount in your Earnings, and they begin to grow with the rates of 10% per week. Then you will get the order with bank details of a participant that you must transfer the money.

The order will also have the contact details of that man, so you can talk with him if you wish and make sure, that he is real and alive, same as You are.

There is no central account in GIVERS FORUM, to collect all the money of participants (and from where they could be stolen easily). All the money transfers are made directly between participants.

It means that everything is quite clear and honest. GIVERS FORUM plays just a role as some kind of a dispatch, which connect the participants. Transfer the money to that participant, upload evidence of payment. He confirms the receipt, and after that Your Earnings becomes “confirmed”. That’s it! Now You can ask for help at any moment after one week. If you want to Get Help, click “Get Help” and point the sum.

Another participant will get the order and he will transfer money to You, just as You did before. But don’t forget to confirm the money received, after You get the money to Your bank account. (Not before! Beware of fraudsters!) . Please don’t forget to send your testimonies to info@giversforum.com

Is it a legally registered business in Nigeria?

There is no Ponzi scheme legally registered in Nigeria as at the time of this review, but when you talk about legality, it is difficult to designate givers forum as “illegal” simply because they are not registered.

GIVERS FORUM is a People’s Community. People who help each other for free, and absolutely consciously, they transfer money directly to each other, from one bank account to another, without any conditions, fear or stress. They do it because they want to do it, because it is a good deal to help each other.

It means the Mutual benefit fund as it is. There is no formal organization, no legal person in GIVERS FORUM. And of course there is no central bank account. There is nothing! There are only millions and millions of simple participants, simple private persons. And their bank accounts.

Thus, GIVERS FORUM is absolutely legal and does not break any laws. Because there are only money transfer between private persons and nothing more.

So everything is absolutely clear with the lawfulness. There are no violations and there won’t be! . About honesty, It is important to underline, that GIVERS FORUM doesn’t permit cheating or abuse of the system. In other words you cannot cheat and get away with it.

Is it possible to lose money in Givers forum?

Just like MMM Nigeria, givers forum have no central account or central administrators who manage funds between members, funds are transferred between members directly to their bank account. This system makes it difficult to be defrauded. The only way to lose money is when after paying a fellow member, the website crashes which will make nonsense of everything. Again should Nigerian government decide to shut down all ponzi scheme websites in Nigeria, there could be loss. Barring any of these scenarios it is not possible to lose money in givers forum.

My final thoughts:

When MMM Nigeria first came into the scene, a lot of people especially government establishment frowned at them labeling them online fraudsters. After series of warning from SEC, CBN, and NDIC without any action, Nigeria witnessed an aggressive inflow of money making sites in Nigeria, givers forum happens to be one of such.

Participating in givers forum is not an investment neither is it a business, which is why it is advisable to use only “spare money” to participate should anything go wrong. I see a lot of students playing risk with their school fees hoping to make some returns, discretion should be on high alert because anything can hapen at any time.

While i do not encourage my readers to participate, i strongly believe givers forum is better than sports betting because every member benefits.

About the Author:

I am Ezekiel Enejeta, a seasoned publisher and internet marketer. I love writing about opportunities, finance, business and sometimes politics. Follow me on twitter @RealEnejetaEz.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

