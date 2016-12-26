Evil Father Brutally Murders Son to Hurt His Ex-wife in Abuja (Photo)

A 44-year-old Sunday Ibrahim has brutally strangled his 14-year-old son, Musa Ibrahim, to spite his ex-wife, following the dissolution of the couple’s marriage by a court in Abuja.

According to Daily Sun, the abominable act happened in Kabusa village in Apo area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, Mr. Mohammed Mustapha, said the court granted the ex-wife custody of the couple’s children which prompted the man to do the shocking act. He said that Ibrahim’s primary reason for the abominable act was to cause the ex-wife absolute heartbreak and ensure that she would never see the teenage son again.

After killing the son, Ibrahim ran to the house of his uncle, Haruna Isah, who resides at Airport road, Abuja, to confess that he had killed Musa.

Shocked to the marrow, Isah promptly reported the matter at the Ido Police Station; he also arrested Ibrahim and handed him over to the Apo Police Station, from where the case was subsequently transferred to the homicide section of the FCT Criminal Investigation Department of the police command.

When detectives took Ibrahim back to his residence to conduct a search, they discovered the sandals of the deceased teenager in the father’s room. Sunday Sun further gathered that Ibrahim had previously attempted to kill his 17-year-old daughter, Maimuna Ibrahim, by serving her poisoned food. Fortunately, her sixth sense saved her and she did not eat the food. Ibrahim was said to have quickly thrown the poisoned food away.

When she spoke with Sunday Sun reporter, Ibrahim’s ex-wife, Zanaib Ibrahim said: “I sued my former husband for divorce and the court dissolved our marriage in 2015. The court granted me custody of our six children, to take care of them. But my ex-husband had been monitoring Musa. He went to where the boy was learning tailoring and bought him suya and soft drink, which he used to deceive and lure him away and then strangled him.

“He did it to punish me. I waited for my late son but I didn’t see him. I went to meet the man who was training him, Umar Maitalata, who told me that my ex-husband took him away after the close of work. I called my ex-husband’s phone four times but he refused to pick my calls. The following day, I saw him and asked about my late son. He said that the boy was dead; it was somebody who showed me the corpse of my son at Kabusa farm.”

She spoke further: “My ex-husband is an evil person and not a responsible husband. He attempted to poison my first daughter Maimuna, but she noticed the poison in the food and did not eat it. I want justice to be done over the death of my late son Musa Ibrahim.”

One of the uncles of Ibrahim, Haruna Isah, recalled that he brought him to Abuja and trained him. He added: “I was aware that his wife was no longer with him again. It was one fateful day that Sunday Ibrahim came to my house early in the morning and confessed to me that he had strangled his son, Musa Ibrahim, and wanted me to help him. I was deeply shocked and momentarily confused.

“When I regained my sense, I quickly ran to Ido police station on airport road to make a report. I also arrested him and handed him over to the police. In the statement he made to the police, he said he did it to punish his ex-wife.”

Corroborating the allegations made against him, Ibrahim said: “I was having misunderstanding with my wife. She was not contented with the money I gave her. Then, suddenly she packed her things and left my house. She sued for divorce and the court dissolved the marriage. So I took our son Musa to Ondo, to hide him there. But she traced him to the place and took him back and registered him to learn tailoring. I went to where Musa was learning the trade. I bought suya and soft drink for him and then took him away.”

Ibrahim, who hails from Adari Local Government Area, Kogi State explained: “I strangled my son, Musa, to punish my ex-wife. Immediately after killing him, I ran to a native doctor to perform some rituals for me. I also ran to my uncle, Haruna Isah and confessed to him that I had strangled my son. I want my family to forgive me for the evil I have done.”

The FCT police boss assured that the suspect would be charged to court soon.