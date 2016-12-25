Ex-Arsenal Player And England Football Legend Reveals He’s Ready To Die

England’s football legend, Kenny Sansom has in an interview revealed his readiness to die. The former football player turned alcoholic revealed this in a rather emotional and heartbreaking interview granted. The former Arsenal star who last week rejected offers from his former team mates to re-enroll him in a rehab opened up on how he’s…

The post Ex-Arsenal Player And England Football Legend Reveals He’s Ready To Die appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

