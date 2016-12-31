Pages Navigation Menu

Ex- Golden Eaglets, ACP Killed in Edo

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments

A serving Assistant Commissioner of Police, in- charge of training in Edo State Police Command, ACP Osawe has been reportedly murdered by unknown gunmen in his house at Upper Sokponba road, Benin City. Also, Gombe United defender, Uzama Douglas was shot dead in Benin City by cultists last Thursday. ACP Osawe was said to have …

