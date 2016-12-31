Ex- Golden Eaglets, ACP Killed in Edo
A serving Assistant Commissioner of Police, in- charge of training in Edo State Police Command, ACP Osawe has been reportedly murdered by unknown gunmen in his house at Upper Sokponba road, Benin City. Also, Gombe United defender, Uzama Douglas was shot dead in Benin City by cultists last Thursday. ACP Osawe was said to have …
The post Ex- Golden Eaglets, ACP Killed in Edo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG