Ex-Gov James Ibori Regains Freedom After 10-year Jail Term

Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori has been released from a London prison.

Mr. Tony Elumenor, his media aide has confirmed the release.

Ibori, was sentenced to thirteen years in jail by a London Judge for stealing government funds in Nigeria.

He faces property forfeiture trial and may commence very soon. Mr. Ibori was the last of his friends and family to be jailed for his thefts as governor of the oil-rich Delta state.

His wife, sister and mistress were convicted of money-laundering in the UK and all served various terms in prisons.

His solicitor, Gohil, was also jailed for 10 years for helping syphon the money Mr. Ibori stole.

In addition to the prison terms, the Judge said Ibori’s sentencing is not the end of matter as his property will be confiscated and consequences may arise thereafter.

