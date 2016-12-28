Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Ijaw Youths Ask Government to Pay Ex-Militants’ Backlog of Allowances – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigeria: Ijaw Youths Ask Government to Pay Ex-Militants' Backlog of Allowances
AllAfrica.com
Kaduna and Yenagoa — The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) yesterday urged the Federal Government to pay the five-month outstanding allowances of Niger Delta ex-militants.IYC spokesman, Mr. Eric Omare, who made the request in Yenagoa, said failure to pay …
Ex-militants demand for backlog of stipends from FGVanguard
Ex-militants threaten hostilities over unpaid stipendsNAIJ.COM

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.