Ex-militants warn Buhari over unpaid stipends
The Ijaw Youth Council on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to immediately pay the backlog of stipends owed ex-militants. IYC Spokesman, Mr. Eric Omare, in a statement on behalf of the former fighters, said he was not happy with the disposition of Coordinator of Amnesty Programme, Gen. Paul Boroh (rtd), towards facilitating the release of […]
Ex-militants warn Buhari over unpaid stipends
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG