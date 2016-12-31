Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EX-MP Mark Too dies in hospital – VIDEO – Daily Nation

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
EX-MP Mark Too dies in hospital – VIDEO
Daily Nation
A Nation reporter has said Mr Too was admitted at St Luke Hospital in Eldoret. Advertisement. By BARNABAS BII More by this Author. Former nominated MP Mark Too has died at a hospital in Eldoret. A Nation reporter has said Mr Too was being treated at St …
Former nominated MP Mark Too is deadThe Star, Kenya
Former nominated MP Mark Too dies at St Luke's Hospital in EldoretThe Standard (press release)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.