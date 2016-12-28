Pages Navigation Menu

Ex-NNPC boss, Funso Kupolokun heads Akeredolu’s transition committee

Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor-elect of Ondo State, has set up a 21-member transition committee for his inauguration in February 2017. The team is headed by a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Funso Kupolokun. Jones Ogunmusire will be the Secretary of the committee. The committee comprises chieftains of the All […]

