Ex-Power ministry perm sec Igali nabbed over N1.5bn Jonathan campaign fund – NAIJ.COM

Ex-Power ministry perm sec Igali nabbed over N1.5bn Jonathan campaign fund

Ex-Power ministry perm sec Igali nabbed over N1.5bn Jonathan campaign fund
Ex-Perm sec Godknows Igali has been revealed as the retired civil servant who had around 40 SUVs and other vehicles in his possession. Godknows Igali, a former permanent secretary in the ministry of power, has been accused of misappropriation of …
'Ex-Perm Sec Igali Not Linked To 40 SUVs 'Leadership Newspapers
Perm sec in trouble for spending N1.5bn on Jonathan's campaignThe Punch
Revealed: Seized 47 SUVs, 100 motorcycles bought for Jonathan's campaignThe Nation Newspaper
The Eagle Online –News Agency of Nigeria (satire) (press release)
