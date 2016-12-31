‘Ex-Perm Sec Igali Not Linked To 40 SUVs ‘

Contrary to reports that the federal government had recovered 40 new Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) from a former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Power, Dr. Godknows Igali, investigation by LEADERSHIP Weekend has revealed that the vehicles in question were unallocated campaign vehicles for the 2015 general elections.

Checks by this paper in the Power Ministry shows that no such vehicles were missing from the ministry’s inventory of cars.

The leftover vehicles from the Jonathan/Sambo campaign office include six Landcruisers, three Prado Jeeps, some buses and Hilux vans, 200 motorcycles and some ‘Tokunbo’ vehicles.

It was further revealed that the cars were supplied to the Jonathan/Sambo campaign office by a businessman (names withheld) who was introduced to the campaign organisation by Igali.

However, when the campaign organisation could not pay the complete amount for all the vehicles supplied, they were moved to the residence of a lady (names withheld) who is said to be an associate of the car dealer.

It was at the premises of the lady that the siezed vehicles were sighted by some persons who reported the matter to the EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission).

Following the report on the said vehicles, the anti-graft agency swung into action, but unfortunately it could neither reach the supplier nor the lady in question, a highly placed source at the EFCC told LEADERSHIP Weekend.

However, in the course of investigation, Igali’s name emerged as the acquaintance of the businessman and was, therefore, invited by the EFCC for questioning.

It was learnt that during interrogation, the former permanent secretary agreed that he only introduced the supplier of the vehicles and had no link whatsoever to the transaction that later transpired between the businessman and the campaign office.

A source at the EFCC who does not want his name in print said the commission was satisfied with Igali’s explanation and, therefore, cleared him.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

